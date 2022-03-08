Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $12.46 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 6.7% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $141.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,543,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.96. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.70 and a 1 year high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

