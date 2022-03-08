Viking Fund Management LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 4,750 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.48.

Shares of FDX traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,645. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $200.64 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.98. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

