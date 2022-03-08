Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $3.74 Million Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Stewardship Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUMG. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,908,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 202,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,923 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 30,074 shares during the period.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,906 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

