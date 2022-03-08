Stewardship Advisors LLC Has $10.70 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,368 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Stewardship Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stewardship Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,150,000 after buying an additional 2,792,991 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 711.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,590,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,138,000 after buying an additional 2,270,764 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,586,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,928,000 after buying an additional 1,500,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after buying an additional 1,184,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,188.2% in the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 786,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after buying an additional 752,291 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.29. 3,639,704 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.