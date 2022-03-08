AstraZeneca (AZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):
- 3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.
- 3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($119.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 1/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.
- 1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 1/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 1/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.
- 1/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,725 ($114.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,781,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,178. The company has a market capitalization of £135.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,658.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,651.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.90) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.
Read More
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.