AstraZeneca (AZN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for AstraZeneca (LON: AZN):

3/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.

3/7/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £105 ($137.58) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/1/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

2/22/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a £100 ($131.03) price target on the stock.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/16/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,800 ($115.30) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/15/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

2/14/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,950 ($91.06) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,100 ($119.23) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/8/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

1/31/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a £115 ($150.68) price target on the stock.

1/24/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/18/2022 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £105 ($137.58) price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($131.03) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 74 ($0.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 8,725 ($114.32). The company had a trading volume of 2,781,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,178. The company has a market capitalization of £135.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,478.81. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 6,899.80 ($90.41) and a 12-month high of GBX 9,523 ($124.78). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8,658.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8,651.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 145.30 ($1.90) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.74%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.53%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

