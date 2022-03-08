PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Gap Up to $19.84

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.84, but opened at $20.98. PBF Energy shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 50,752 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PBF. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.70.

The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,041,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,027,000 after buying an additional 136,795 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PBF Energy by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in PBF Energy by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,340,000 after purchasing an additional 866,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PBF Energy by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,721,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,332,000 after purchasing an additional 337,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,454,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 367,330 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

