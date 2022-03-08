ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.70. ING Groep shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 409,490 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently commented on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.63) to €10.90 ($11.85) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.50 ($15.76) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €16.30 ($17.72) to €17.00 ($18.48) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ING Groep presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.03.
About ING Groep (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
