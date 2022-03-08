Wedbush Securities Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

COP stock opened at $101.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,489 shares of company stock valued at $25,724,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.