Short Interest in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC) Drops By 17.3%

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares (NASDAQ:DNAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 618,600 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the January 31st total of 747,600 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNAC. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,365,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,885,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III Class A ordinary shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III is based in Henderson, Nevada.
