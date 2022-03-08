Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.45

Shares of Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 1860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

COOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Traeger from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Traeger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $516,826,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at $1,754,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $28,329,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $10,508,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Traeger in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

About Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

