Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Buys 158 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 1.4% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $1,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after purchasing an additional 26,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.84, for a total value of $1,082,396.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $6.03 on Tuesday, hitting $299.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $338.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

