Clear Street LLC Takes $52,000 Position in CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CHWAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHWAU. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CHW Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $3,051,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CHW Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CHW Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000.

CHWAU remained flat at $$10.07 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088. CHW Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.08.

