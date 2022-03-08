Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.850-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion.

NYSE:AMRC traded up $5.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Ameresco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ameresco by 410.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ameresco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 33,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

