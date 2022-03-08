Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 359,364 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Coho Partners Ltd. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,254,621 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 359,364 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 5.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.19% of Lowe’s Companies worth $324,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after buying an additional 1,658,293 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares during the last quarter. Focused Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,901,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,986,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $402,911,000 after buying an additional 298,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, hitting $226.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,814. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.29 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.