Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) will post $3.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.12 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full-year sales of $12.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.11 billion to $13.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DISCA. Macquarie raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.26.

NASDAQ DISCA traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.92. 357,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,972,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.15. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $21.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,225,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,871,000 after buying an additional 699,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

