Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $216.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Helen of Troy have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company’s core net sales in third-quarter fiscal 2022 were driven by robust growth across the Housewares and Beauty segments, led by robust consumer and retailer demand. Driven by the robust quarterly results and the initial positive trends in the fiscal fourth quarter, management raised its fiscal 2022 top and bottom-line guidance. The company is on track to continue to invest in key growth areas. However, Helen of Troy’s consolidated gross profit margin was hurt by adverse impacts of the increases in inbound freight and a related spike in consumer pricing and a slightly adverse channel mix within the Housewares unit during the fiscal third quarter. Management projects year-over-year inflationary cost pressure of $55-$60 million for fiscal 2022.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

HELE stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. 1,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $624.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 32.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

