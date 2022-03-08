Cohen Klingenstein LLC Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $7,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 235,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,901,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1,065.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BNP Paribas cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Shares of VMC stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.84. 4,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,881. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $157.80 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

