Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 726 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,883 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $715.00 to $660.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

ADBE opened at $437.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $206.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $502.36 and a 200 day moving average of $587.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

