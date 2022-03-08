Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 9,075 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,496,718 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $577,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.47. The stock had a trading volume of 466,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,040,874. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.44 and a 12 month high of $50.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

