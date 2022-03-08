Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Has $434,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,447,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,694,000 after acquiring an additional 508,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,248,000 after purchasing an additional 211,726 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,178,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,033 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. 17,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,380. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $55.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52.

