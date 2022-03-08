Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 129 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,583 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 145.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,530,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $291,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,359 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,324,000 after buying an additional 460,560 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.41.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YUM traded up $2.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,336. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

