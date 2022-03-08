Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 287 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC decreased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $396,065.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of PAYX traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.66. The stock had a trading volume of 24,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,004,412. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $138.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.