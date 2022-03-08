Clear Street LLC Takes $163.62 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,360,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,622,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 4.5% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.61. 485,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,917,846. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $99.06 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.