Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.08. 126,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,625,265. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.63.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

