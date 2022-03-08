Sawyer & Company Inc Sells 3,920 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sawyer & Company Inc reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,668 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.11. 412,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,011,914. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. The company has a market cap of $165.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.