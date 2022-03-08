Sawyer & Company Inc Lowers Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.4% of Sawyer & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.86. The stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,684. The firm has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

