Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 217.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 186.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MA traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $312.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,079. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $366.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.34. The firm has a market cap of $305.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock worth $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

