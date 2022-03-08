Viking Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Viking Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 643,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,874,721. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 10.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.22). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

