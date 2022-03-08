Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.02.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,832. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $593.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

