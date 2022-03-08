Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,218.18 ($55.27).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULVR. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.27) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,400 ($44.55) price target on Unilever in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Unilever from GBX 4,100 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($52.41) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,400 ($44.55) to GBX 3,600 ($47.17) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($45.86) price objective on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Unilever stock traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.29) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,305.50 ($43.31). The company had a trading volume of 6,053,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,150,869. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,388 ($57.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,806.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,900.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 36.02 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $35.98. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.89%.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($50.24) per share, with a total value of £19,936.80 ($26,122.64). Also, insider Adrian Hennah purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,763 ($49.31) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($197,222.22). In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,526 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,029.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

