Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 23,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, CEO N Scott Fine purchased 10,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $36,995.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 28,603 shares of company stock worth $108,172 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 117,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 532.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 55,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $457,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 28,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,320 shares during the period. 5.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 35 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cyclo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.74.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

