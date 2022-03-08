Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the January 31st total of 10,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NEM traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 680,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,255,535. Newmont has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $78.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 151.72%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,230 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Newmont by 6.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Newmont by 52.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

