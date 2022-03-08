Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $3.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Transocean traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.43, with a volume of 1739957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Get Transocean alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 2.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,163,116 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 52.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,085 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 310.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 601,439 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 454,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Transocean in the third quarter valued at $280,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.44. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.