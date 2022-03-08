EarnX Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (EARNX)

EarnX (CURRENCY:EARNX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One EarnX coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EarnX has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. EarnX has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $44.32 million worth of EarnX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

EarnX Coin Profile

EarnX’s total supply is 6,885,116,849,966 coins. The Reddit community for EarnX is https://reddit.com/r/EarnX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EarnX’s official Twitter account is @earn_finance

EarnX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EarnX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EarnX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EarnX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

