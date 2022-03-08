JulSwap (JULD) Tops One Day Volume of $592,676.00

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $11.03 million and $592,676.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043524 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.77 or 0.06636736 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,654.69 or 0.99947041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00046540 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,400 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.