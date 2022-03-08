Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Danske Bank A/S from 114.00 to 120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.12. 79,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

