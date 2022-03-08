Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Increased by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 37,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,838,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $621,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $612.61 per share, with a total value of $49,621.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total value of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $4.30 on Tuesday, hitting $575.00. 32,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $595.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as “moribund” enterprise spending is coming back “strong”. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.50.

Broadcom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.