Viking Fund Management LLC Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Viking Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,510. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $163,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,969 shares of company stock valued at $13,281,551. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

