Coho Partners Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $27,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $104.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $97.36 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The stock has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.61 and its 200-day moving average is $118.74.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.85.

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.