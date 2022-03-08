Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is RFG Holdings Inc.’s Largest Position

RFG Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.8% of RFG Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RFG Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after acquiring an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.67. 253,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,735,711. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.66 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $413.44 and its 200-day moving average is $416.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

