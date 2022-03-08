Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 638,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,591 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 2.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Automatic Data Processing worth $157,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $467,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total value of $447,625.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,334 shares of company stock worth $17,352,534. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.50. 55,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.66. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.74 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.40%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.38.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

