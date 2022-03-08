HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of -.HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,945,310. HP has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,561 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in HP by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.