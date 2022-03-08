AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Coho Partners Ltd.

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,451 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 3.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.82% of AmerisourceBergen worth $227,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock worth $19,377,624 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.17. 11,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,953. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $105.57 and a twelve month high of $148.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

