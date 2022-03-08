CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Position Lessened by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175,439 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Scout Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Scout Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of CenterPoint Energy worth $86,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,801,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,712,000 after buying an additional 333,359 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,440,000 after buying an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,626,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,722,000 after buying an additional 672,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.85.

Shares of CNP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 65,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.72. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $29.05. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.92.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

