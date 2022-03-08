Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Position Trimmed by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total transaction of $155,768.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,309. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.15 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 258.69% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.67.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

