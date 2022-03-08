-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) to report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,296. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.