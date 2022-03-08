Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Receives $37.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $25.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 35,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,702. Momentive Global has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.89.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Momentive Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,975,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,459,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,871,000 after buying an additional 432,694 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentive Global (Get Rating)

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.