UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 70927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,882,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 1,407.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,067 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 594.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,133,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,243,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,014,000 after acquiring an additional 656,305 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

