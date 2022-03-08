UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.61

Shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.61 and last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 70927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $605.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
