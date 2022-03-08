Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.05

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.05 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 2491 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BASE. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.79.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,290,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

