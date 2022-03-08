Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.86

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 11887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

ALEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alector from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10. The company has a market capitalization of $961.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.85 and a beta of 1.18.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,287 shares of company stock worth $3,308,969. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,862,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alector by 245.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,080,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,320,000 after buying an additional 768,293 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,985,000 after buying an additional 752,336 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,770,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alector by 296.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 425,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after buying an additional 318,605 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

